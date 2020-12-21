Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Amelia Calvert

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Amelia Calvert of Bayshore Park, Harbour View in Kingston 17 who has been missing since Tuesday, December 15.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Harbour View Police are that about 9:00 a.m., Amelia was last seen at home wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and a pair of brown slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Amelia Calvert is being asked to contact the Harbour View Police at 876-928-6001, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.