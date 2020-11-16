Ananda Alert Activated for Missing Teen, Amanda Peart

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Amanda Peart of Retirement, Granville in St. James, who has been missing since Monday, November 9.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that Amanda was last seen at home about 10:00 a.m. At the time, she was dressed in a red, grey and white blouse with the word ‘Love’ written in blue on the front and blue jeans.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Amanda Peart is being asked to contact the Montego Bay Police at 876-684-9080, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.