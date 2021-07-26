Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Althaliah Lancaster

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Althaliah Lancaster of Portmore, St. Catherine who has been missing since Friday, July 23.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Bridgeport Police are that Althaliah was last seen at home. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. Efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Althaliah Lancaster is being asked to contact the Bridgeport Police at (876) 988-2697, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.