Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Allayia Henry

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Allayia Henry otherwise called ‘AL AL’, of McKoy Gardens, Spanish Town in St. Catherine, who has been missing since Saturday, January 23.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 183 centimetres (6 feet) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Allayia left home about 5:40 p.m. At the time she went missing she was wearing a red mini dress and long black tights. Efforts to locate her have failed.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Allayia Henry is asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Allayia Henry was made available at the time of this publication.