Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Alissa Edwards

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Alissa Edwards of Sandside district, St. Mary who has been missing since Tuesday, May 4.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 134 centimetres (4 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Port Maria Police are that about 10:00a.m., Alissa left home for the Port Maria town centre to meet with relatives and has not been heard from since. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Alissa Edwards is asked to contact the Port Maria Police at 876-994-2223, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.