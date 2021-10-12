Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Alisha Joseph

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Alisha Joseph of Brandon Hill, Andrew who has been missing since Monday, October 11.

She is of dark complexion, slim build, and is about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Stony Hill Police are that about 9:00 a.m., Alisha was last seen at home. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Alisha Joseph is being asked to contact the Stony Hill Police at 876-942-2223, Police 119 emergency number of the nearest police station.