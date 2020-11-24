Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Aliesha Nembhard

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Aliesha Nembhard of Effortville, May Pen, Clarendon who has been missing since Monday, November 23.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 154 centimetres (5 feet 1 inch) tall.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that about 3:40 p.m., Aliesha was last seen wearing a pink crop top blouse and a high waist jean pants. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Aliesha Nembhard is being asked to contact the Old Harbour Police at 876- 986-2208, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.