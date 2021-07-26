Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Alicia Gallimore

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Alicia Gallimore of Dutch Hill District, Ulster Spring in Trelawny who has been missing since Tuesday, July 20.

She is of dark complexion, stout build and about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Ulster Spring Police are that at 12:30 p.m., Alicia was last seen at home wearing a brown dress and a pair of pink slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Alicia Gallimore is being asked to contact the Ulster Spring Police at 876-610-0861, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Alicia Gallimore was available at the time of this publication.