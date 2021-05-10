Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Aliahya Francis

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Aliahya Francis, a ward at the Yadel Home for Girls in Old Harbour, St. Catherine who has been missing since Wednesday, May 05.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Old Harbour Police are that Aliahya was last seen at the facility about 2:00 p.m., wearing a blue denim dress. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Aliahya Francis is asked to contact the Old Harbour Police at 876-983-2255, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Aliahya Francis was available at the time of this publication.