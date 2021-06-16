Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Alex Scott

–An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Alex Scott otherwise called ‘Papa’ of Lillyfield, Bamboo in St. Ann who has been missing since Sunday, June 13.

He is of brown complexion, medium build and about 173 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the Bamboo Police are that about 2:00 p.m., Alex was last seen at home wearing a blue-and-white jersey and brown-and-orange shorts. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Alex Scott is being asked to contact the Bamboo Police at 876-972-6237, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Alex Scott was made available at the time of this publication.