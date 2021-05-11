Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Aleisha Richards

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Aleisha Richards of Zion Hill, Stony Hill in St. Andrew who has been missing since Monday, May 10.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 165centimeters (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Stony Hill Police are that Aleisha was last seen at home about 7:15 a.m., wearing a black shirt and black pants.She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Aleisha Richards is asked to contact the Stony Hill Police at 876-942-2223, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.