Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Aleisha Brown

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Aleisha Brown of Charles Town, Retreat, St. Mary who has been missing since Thursday, April 15.

She is of brown (bleached) complexion, stout build and about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Port Maria Police are Aleisha was last seen at home. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. Efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Aleisha Brown is being asked to contact the Port Maria Police Station at (876) 994-2233, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Aleisha Brown was made available at the time of this publication.