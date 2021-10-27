Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Alecia Mendez

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Alecia Mendez, otherwise called ‘Jelesia’, of Myrtle Way, Passagefort, St. Catherine who has been missing since Monday, October 11.

She is of slim build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Waterford Police are that about 5:20 a.m., Alecia was last seen at home. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Alecia Mendez is being asked to contact the Waterford Police at 876-988-1763, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

No photograph of Alecia Mendez was available at the time of this publication.