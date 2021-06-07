Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Aldane Harrison

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Aldane Harrison of Spanish Town Road, Kingston 13 who has been missing since Saturday, June 05.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 173 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 10:30 a.m., Harrison was last seen at home wearing a black long sleeve shirt, a pair of jeans and black and white sneakers. All efforts to locate him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Aldane Harrison is asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876- 923-7111, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.