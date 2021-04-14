Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Adrene Christie

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Adrene Christie otherwise called ‘Drena’, student of St. John’s Road in St. Catherine who has been missing since Tuesday, April 13.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 135 centimetres (4 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Ardene was last seen at home about 12:00 p.m., and has not been heard from since. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ardene Christie is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.