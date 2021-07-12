Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Adiyah Dixon

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Adiyah Dixon of St. Peters Square, Kingston 13 who has been missing since Saturday, July 10.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 10:30 a.m., Adiyah was last seen leaving home dressed in a white striped shirt and black leggings. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Adiyah Dixon is asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876- 923-7111, Police 119 emergency numbers or the nearest police station.