Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Ackelia Mundy

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Ackelia Mundy of Quarrie Path, Kingston 11 who has been missing since Saturday, October 02.

She is of dark complexion, slim build, about 152 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall and is of Indian decent.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 5:00 a.m., Ackelia was last seen at home wearing a grey and black dress and a pair of black slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ackelia Mundy is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, Police 119 emergency number of the nearest police station.

No photograph of Ackelia Mundy was available at the time of this publication.