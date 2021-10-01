Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Abi-Gayle Binns

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Abi-Gayle Binns, of Mocho Road, Mocho, Clarendon who has been missing since Thursday, September 30.

She is of brown complexion, medium build, and about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Four Paths Police are that about 3:00 p.m., Abi-Gayle was last seen at home wearing a burgundy dress and pair of black shoes. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Abi-Gayle Binns is being asked to contact the Four Paths Police at 876-987-0429, Police 119 emergency number of the nearest police station.