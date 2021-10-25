Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Abigale White

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Abigale White of Old Jones Avenue, Spanish Town in St. Catherine who has been missing since Monday, October 25.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 8:00 a.m., Abigale was last seen at home. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Abigale White is asked to contact the Spanish Town Police

at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.