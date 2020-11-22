ANANDA ALERT ACTIVATED FOR MISSING TEEN

Story Highlights She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Anyone whereabouts of Racquel Burton is being asked to contact the Port Maria Police at 876-994-2223, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Racquel Burton was available at the time of this publication.

November 20, 2020 –An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Racquel Burton of Kidland district, Port Maria, St. Mary who has been missing since Friday, November 20.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Port Maria Police are that about midday, Racquel was last seen at home wearing a floral dress. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone whereabouts of Racquel Burton is being asked to contact the Port Maria Police at 876-994-2223, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Racquel Burton was available at the time of this publication.