Ananda Alert Activated For Missing St. Catherine Teen, Tinoya Simms

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Tinoya Simms of Brivate Road, Spanish Town in St. Catherine who has been missing since Sunday, June 13.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Tinoya was last seen at home about 10:00.p.m.

When last seen she was wearing a pink and white night gown. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tinoya Simms is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police Station at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Tinoya Simms was made available at the time of this publication.