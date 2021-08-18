Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Person, Tishanna Green

Fourteen-year-old Tishanna Green otherwise called ‘Tesa’, of Alligator Pond in Manchester has been missing since Saturday, August 14.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 121 centimetres (4 feet) tall.

Reports from the Alligator Pond Police are that about 11:00 a.m., Green was last seen at home.

Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. Efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tishanna Green is being asked to contact the Alligator Pond Police at (876)834-3526, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

No photograph of Tishanna Green was made available at the time of this publication