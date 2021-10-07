Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen, Kimberly Smith

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Kimberly Smith of Hibiscus Drive, Gregory Park in St.Catherine. She has been missing since Wednesday, October 06.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Police are that about 10:00 a.m., Kimberly was last seen in her community wearing a white blouse, black tights and a pair of red and black slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kimberly Smith is being asked to contact the Caymanas Police at 876- 988-1719, Police 119 emergency number of the nearest police station.