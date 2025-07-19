Amnesty Announced For Persons Owing Less Than $150,000 On Their Land

The Housing Agency of Jamaica (HAJ) is to implement an amnesty for persons with outstanding balances under $150,000, giving them the opportunity to receive their land titles.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness made the announcement during a land titling ceremony held on Friday (July 18) at the Hotel Comingle in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland.

“I have said to the chairman, examine your database for all the titles that are under $150,000 outstanding… and we are going to give an amnesty,” Dr. Holness said.

He noted that some titles have remained unissued despite small balances, many dating back years.

“This will, I am certain, give a significant number of Jamaicans access to their title,” Dr. Holness stated.

He also encouraged persons with higher balances to come forward and settle their accounts.

“I also use this platform to say to others who owe over the $150,000, come in and start paying. Let us settle this and get all the titles out there into your hands,” he urged.

The Prime Minister noted that it was not fair for persons to delay completing their payments, particularly when the infrastructure and value of the property have already been improved.

“Some people might owe a little bit over, and they are playing the game, waiting. That’s not fair either. I am saying to those persons, come in and make arrangements. Don’t delay. Don’t hold up the title,” he encouraged.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister stated that title ownership is more than a legal formality — it opens doors to wealth creation and financial empowerment.

“The title gives you access to financing. Once you have the title, you can go to your bank and get a loan and start a business. It helps, but it gives you the security,” he said.

The land titling ceremony marked a major milestone for dozens of residents from several communities across Westmoreland, who officially received certificates proving legal ownership of their land.

The event formed part of the Government’s push to regularize land settlement schemes and ensure that more Jamaicans access the financial and personal security of a registered land title.