Ambassador Marks Welcomes President of the Republic of Guyana to OAS Headquarters in Washington September 23, 2023

Jamaica's Ambassador to the United States, Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States (OAS) and OAS Permanent Council Chair, Her Excellency Audrey Marks, welcomes President of the Republic of Guyana, Dr Irfaan Ali, to the special protocolary meeting of the OAS Permanent Council on September 15 in Washington DC. The President addressed the Council of the Member States ambassadors and representatives on a wide range of topics relating to the Caribbean and the wider Americas. Also present were OAS Secretary-General, Luis Almagro, and OAS Assistant Secretary-General, Ambassador Nestor Mendez.