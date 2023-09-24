Sunday,
September 24, 2023 10:46 pm

Ambassador Marks Welcomes President of the Republic of Guyana to OAS Headquarters in Washington

September 23, 2023
Foreign Affairs
Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States (OAS) and OAS Permanent Council Chair, Her Excellency Audrey Marks (second right), shares a photo opportunity with (from left) OAS Secretary-General, Luis Almagro; President of the Republic of the Guyana, Dr. Irfaan Ali; and OAS Assistant Secretary-General, Ambassador Nestor Mendez, ahead of the Permanent Council’s protocolary meeting on September 15 in Washington DC. The meeting was convened in the Guyana’s leader honour
Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States (OAS) and OAS Permanent Council Chair, Her Excellency Audrey Marks, welcomes President of the Republic of Guyana, Dr Irfaan Ali, to the special protocolary meeting of the OAS Permanent Council on September 15 in Washington DC. The President addressed the Council of the Member States ambassadors and representatives on a wide range of topics relating to the Caribbean and the wider Americas. Looking on is OAS Assistant Secretary-General, Ambassador Nestor Mendez
Last Updated: September 24, 2023

