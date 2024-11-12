Ambassador Marks Welcomes Avelo’s New Non-Stop Flights to Montego Bay

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States (US), Her Excellency Audrey Marks, says Avelo Airlines’ new direct flights from Connecticut to Montego Bay, St. James, will open a myriad of economic opportunities for both destinations.

The non-stop flights from Bradley Airport in Windsor near Hartford, will operate twice per week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, providing an accessible and affordable travel option for passengers.

Addressing members of the Windsor Town Council recently, Ambassador Marks said Jamaica was extremely pleased to welcome Avelo Airlines to Montego Bay.

She commended Avelo Airlines for recognising the value of expanding service to Jamaica and said she looked forward to a successful partnership.

Ambassador Marks said the route is of great significance, as Connecticut and the surrounding areas represent a major market for visitors to Jamaica.

“This area has a high concentration of members of Jamaica’s Diaspora, making this new service a vital link for families and friends, enhancing convenience for travellers, but also boosting tourism and strengthening the cultural ties between our nations,” she said.

“We can start exposing the citizens of Windsor to the vacation opportunities in Jamaica and the vacation spots. We have many areas that will interest Jamaicans to come to Windsor and interest Americans to come to Jamaica for tourism, for business, for just exchanges… cultural exchanges or teacher and education exchanges,” Ambassador Marks pointed out.

The non-stop flights into Montego Bay are part of an expansion project by Avelo.

The airline is also adding a non-stop flight to Cancún, Mexico, beginning November 20.

Ambassador Marks will, on Friday (November 15), address a community reception for Avelo’s inaugural flight at the West Indian Social Club of Hartford and, on Saturday (November 16), she will bring remarks at the inaugural flight ceremony at Bradley International Airport.