Ambassador Marks to Attend Trump-Vance Inaugural Ceremonies and Festivities

Jamaica’s Ambassador to Washington, Her Excellency Audrey Marks, has accepted an invitation to attend the 60th Presidential Inauguration ceremonies of Donald J. Trump and Vice President, JD Vance.

She will attend the swearing-in ceremonies at the United States Capitol in Washington DC on January 20, followed by an exclusive Diplomatic Corps Reception and parade viewing at Blair House, which is the President’s official guest house.

The day will culminate with the Liberty Inaugural Ball at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, where the diplomatic community will witness the traditional first dance of the newly inaugurated president and first lady.

The celebrations will extend into January 21, with Ambassador Marks attending a National Prayer Service at the historic Washington National Cathedral.

This traditional ceremony, which dates to George Washington’s presidency, serves as a spiritual capstone to the inauguration festivities.

Ambassador Marks said she is looking forward to working with the Trump-Vance administration in areas of interest between Jamaica and the United States, particularly in strengthening trade and investment opportunities, developing energy partnerships, and enhancing security cooperation.

Ambassador Marks will be participating in the fourth US Presidential inauguration following Obama/Biden, Trump/Pence, Biden/Harris.

She said the occasion provides an early opportunity for informal diplomatic exchanges with a new administration.

The invitation, extended through official diplomatic channels, represents part of a broader outreach as the incoming administration prepares to reset American foreign policy priorities.