Ambassador Anderson Welcomes Appointment As NaRRA CEO

Jamaica’s outgoing Ambassador to the United States (US), His Excellency Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson, has welcomed his appointment as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Reconstruction and Resilience Authority (NaRRA), effective June 1.

The announcement was made on Wednesday (May 27) by Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness.

Ambassador Anderson underscored the agency’s transformational potential, highlighting its critical role in advancing Jamaica’s long-term resilience, global competitiveness, and national development agenda.

“If executed effectively, NaRRA has the potential to fundamentally strengthen Jamaica’s resilience architecture and accelerate national development outcomes. This is an opportunity to shape a more agile, resilient, and future-ready Jamaica,” he stated.

Ambassador Anderson disclosed his appointment during a meeting with staff at the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington DC, on Wednesday.

He emphasised that maintaining Jamaica’s trajectory towards sustainable growth and global competitiveness will demand a sharper focus on efficiency, innovation, and more agile approaches to development and execution.

Drawing comparisons with countries such as Singapore and Bahrain, the newly appointed NaRRA executive stressed that Jamaica must sharpen its focus on speed, efficiency, and scalability across both government and business operations.

“The countries that will succeed in this era are those that are able to adapt quickly, leverage technology effectively, and make smarter, faster decisions. For Jamaica, resilience and development must increasingly be supported by innovation, digital tools, predictive analytics, and more agile systems of execution. These are capabilities that can significantly enhance national development outcomes and strengthen the effectiveness of institutions such as NaRRA,” Ambassador Anderson stated.

The former Chief of Defence Staff, National Security Advisor, and Police Commissioner arrived in Washington DC, on May 28, 2025, to assume his diplomatic post as Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States.

Reflecting on his year in the role, he described it as “full and busy”, highlighting key developments in Jamaica–US bilateral relations; ongoing discourse on the multilateral system within the Organization of American States (OAS), where he served as Jamaica’s Permanent Representative, and the growing involvement of the Jamaican Diaspora.

Ambassador Anderson also expressed appreciation for the support and commitment of the Embassy’s staff throughout his tenure, encouraging the team to remain focused and disciplined in their work.