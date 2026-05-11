Ambassador Anderson Urges Diaspora to Deepen Their Impact on Jamaica Through Strategic Investment

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States (US), His Excellency Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson, has urged members of the diaspora to build on the vital support provided through remittances by channelling that same commitment into sustained, strategic investment.

He was speaking during a luncheon hosted on May 3 by the Elaine Bryan Foundation – the philanthropic arm of Jamaica’s Honorary Consul to Atlanta, Dr. Elaine Bryan – held at the Buckhead Club in Atlanta, Georgia.

The event brought together civic leaders, business executives, diplomats, and members of the wider Caribbean community.

It served both as a celebration of the Foundation’s expanding footprint and as a solemn call to collective action.

Ambassador Anderson used the platform to challenge the diaspora to broaden its definition of contribution.

While acknowledging that remittances have long served as a vital lifeline for Jamaican households and a stabilising force in the economy, he urged a shift towards more structured and forward-looking forms of engagement.

“The diaspora has always been there in times of need. What is required now is a shift from support to strategy… leveraging that commitment into sustained investment, enterprise, and national development,” Ambassador Anderson stated.

He pointed to the room itself as living evidence of the diaspora’s influence and capacity – professionals, entrepreneurs, elected officials, and second-generation Jamaicans who have risen to lead in boardrooms, government, and science and technology.

Ambassador Anderson signalled his intention to deepen formal ties between Jamaica and cities like Atlanta, positioning the city as a pivotal hub for economic collaboration, cultural exchange, and innovation.

Meanwhile, he framed the occasion not as a mere ceremony but as a testament to what purposeful leadership and collective effort can accomplish.

Ambassador Anderson spoke with unmistakable clarity and conviction, declaring: “What is happening here is not simply giving back; this is nation-building.”

The Elaine Bryan Foundation has established a formidable reputation as a bridge between opportunity and potential, particularly for students in underserved communities across Jamaica and the wider Caribbean.

Its programmes extend far beyond financial assistance, cultivating pathways for leadership, exposure, and upward mobility.

In doing so, the Foundation ensures that beneficiaries emerge not merely as recipients but as future contributors to their communities and their nation.

A significant portion of the Ambassador’s address was devoted to Jamaica’s response to the devastation wrought by Hurricane Melissa, one of the most destructive storms in the island’s modern history. The hurricane left widespread damage across multiple parishes, severely impacting infrastructure and economic output.

Yet, in what Ambassador Anderson described as a defining expression of national character, Jamaica responded with remarkable coordination and resolve.

The Foundation’s contribution during the recovery period was highlighted as exemplary.

From emergency relief supplies to coordinated community support, it once again demonstrated that diaspora organisations can serve as genuine first responders, not just in spirit, but in action.

Within months, Jamaica had restored the vast majority of its essential services, reinforcing confidence in both its institutions and its people.

“You cannot rebuild an economy on sympathy. You rebuild it by restoring activity, restoring confidence, and restoring people’s ability to earn,” Ambassador Anderson underscored.

He closed his address by returning to the enduring theme of the afternoon: collective responsibility.

Ambassador Anderson challenged all who have benefited from the work of organisations like the Elaine Bryan Foundation – and from the diaspora’s wider generosity – to recognise their place within an unbroken cycle of progress.

“This is an investment in you… and your duty is to invest in others,” he said.