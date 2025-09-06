Ambassador Anderson Receives Courtesy Call From Paraguay’s OAS Representatives

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States and Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States (OAS), His Excellency Major General (ret’d) Antony Anderson (left), and Counsellor at the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington DC, Brittany McCrea, share a photo opportunity with Paraguay’s Permanent Representative to OAS, Ambassador Raúl Florentín (second left), and First Secretary at the Embassy of Paraguay, Iganaico Cazonio. The occasion was a courtesy call by the Paraguayan diplomats at the Embassy of Jamaica on Thursday (September 4).

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States and Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States (OAS), His Excellency Major General (ret’d) Antony Anderson (left), engages Paraguay’s Permanent Representative to the OAS, Ambassador Raúl Florentín, in discussions during his courtesy call at the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington DC on Thursday (September 4). The discussion focused on deepening bilateral relations, with particular emphasis on formalising a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Political Consultations.

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States and Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States (OAS), His Excellency Major General (ret’d) Antony Anderson (left), welcomes Paraguay’s Permanent Representative to the OAS, Ambassador Raúl Florentín, who paid a courtesy call at the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington DC on Thursday (September 4). Jamaica and Paraguay have enjoyed cordial bilateral relations for more than 33 years, following the formal establishment of diplomatic ties in November 1992.