Ambassador Anderson Meets With Kiwanis International President Elect Hope Markes (Photos Only) August 17, 2025

Jamaica's Ambassador to the United States, His Excellency Major General (Ret'd) Antony Anderson, speaks with Jamaica's newly elected Kiwanis International President and member of the Kiwanis Club of Hopewell, Hanover, Hope Markes, who recently stopped at the Embassy in Washington DC, during a break in her travel on official Kiwanis duties. Ms. Markes has made history as the first woman of colour and Caribbean national to be President-elect of Kiwanis International. She will assume official duties on October 1, 2026.