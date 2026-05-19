Ambassador Anderson Honoured By Georgia Senate for Diplomatic Leadership

In a gesture that underscores the strengthening partnership between Jamaica and the US State of Georgia, Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, His Excellency Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson, was formally recognised by the Georgia State Senate for his diplomatic leadership and steadfast commitment to advancing international cooperation.

The honour was conferred through an official resolution presented at the Georgia State Capitol on May 4 by State Senator, Tonya Anderson, who described the occasion as a powerful symbol of unity, shared progress, and deepening collaboration.

Tracing the long-standing Jamaica-Georgia relationship, the resolution highlighted a “rich history of cultural exchange, economic collaboration, and mutual respect” that continues to strengthen the bonds between the two peoples.

The resolution placed significant emphasis on the role of the Jamaican Diaspora, noting that Jamaicans in Georgia have made “invaluable contributions” to the state’s cultural diversity, economic vitality, and civic life — a recognition that resonated deeply with community members attending the ceremony.

Importantly, the resolution also highlighted Jamaica’s global leadership in key sectors such as tourism, education, and sustainability, describing the island’s influence as one that continues to inspire international partnerships and create new opportunities for cooperation.

Additionally, the resolution identified “meaningful opportunities” for expanded collaboration between Georgia and Jamaica in areas such as trade, education, business innovation, and cultural exchange – all viewed as pathways to mutual growth and prosperity.

In one of its most significant passages, the resolution declared it “fitting and proper” to recognise the Government and people of Jamaica, while honouring the distinguished service of its diplomatic representatives, including Ambassador Anderson, for their vital role in strengthening international friendship and cooperation.

Meanwhile, echoing those sentiments, Senator Anderson emphasised in her remarks the importance of unity and collective advancement.

“This presentation… is about partnerships, leadership, and our ability to collaborate moving forward. We are one… and we must move in step, going from strength to strength, as iron sharpens iron,” she stated.

Senator Anderson added that the recognition represents a defining moment in the Jamaica-Georgia relationship, describing it as “another step toward progress for us together”.

In his response, Ambassador Anderson expressed heartfelt appreciation for the honour, noting that although unexpected, it carries profound significance.

“It means a lot. This is all about strengthening ties and finding ways to further the interests of both Georgia and Jamaica,” he said

Ambassador Anderson highlighted ongoing efforts to translate diplomatic goodwill into tangible outcomes, signalling that the next phase of engagement will prioritise action and delivery.

“We’ve made progress. But now we are going to ensure that what we’ve discussed becomes real,” he added.

The resolution concluded by extending the Senate’s “highest respect and commendation” to Ambassador Anderson and to the people of Jamaica, while celebrating the enduring and evolving partnership between the Peach State and the Caribbean island.

Jamaica’s Honourary Consul in Atlanta, Dr Elaine Grant Bryan, accompanied Ambassador Anderson to the ceremony at George State Capital.