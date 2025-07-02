Ambassador Anderson Delivers Jamaica’s National Statement During 55th OAS Regular Session

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States of America (USA), His Excellency Major General (ret’d) Antony Anderson, delivered the country’s National Statement during the 55th Regular Session of the Organization of American States (OAS), held in St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, from June 25 to 27, under the theme ‘Building Resilient and Inclusive Economies in the Americas’.

Addressing the Assembly on behalf of Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, Ambassador Anderson emphasised that resilience for Jamaica is not merely aspirational; it is the nation’s lived reality.

He described Jamaica’s economic transformation over the past decade as “remarkable”, citing the country’s reduction of its debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio from more than 140 per cent to 68.7 per cent, alongside a record-low unemployment rate of 3.5 per cent.

“Jamaica’s economic recovery marks a significant shift after decades of stagnation,” he stated, highlighting expansion across tourism, agriculture, logistics, creative industries, and digital services.

Despite these gains, the Ambassador acknowledged the enduring vulnerability to climate-related shocks.

“Each year, from June to November, Jamaicans live with the fear that [a single storm could erase years of] hard-won socio-economic gains,” he said.

Consequently, Ambassador Anderson, who is also Jamaica’s Permanent Representative to the OAS, called for increased climate financing and enhanced regional cooperation in adaptation strategies.

The statement also underscored Jamaica’s commitment to inclusive development, detailing national policies that prioritise youth, women and girls, rural communities, and persons with disabilities.

“Growth that leaves behind large segments of our societies is neither just nor sustainable,” Ambassador Anderson affirmed.

Turning to regional security, the Ambassador reiterated Jamaica’s unwavering support for Haiti’s restoration of peace, stability, and democratic governance.

He pointed out that with more than one million Haitians internally displaced – 60,000 in recent weeks – Jamaica has deployed a 25-member military contingent to the Caribbean Community Joint Task Force supporting the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS).

This deployment aligned with Jamaica’s assumption of the Chairmanship of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) on July 1.

Ambassador Anderson issued a resounding call for hemispheric unity, stating: “We owe it to present and future generations to act decisively.”

He emphasised the enduring relevance of the OAS) as a cornerstone for promoting solidarity, defending sovereignty, and advancing shared prosperity – affirming Jamaica’s unwavering commitment to constructive engagement with all Member States in pursuit of a unified hemispheric vision.

This year’s Assembly marks a historic moment: the first held in the Caribbean in over two decades and the first convened under Secretary-General Albert Ramdin, the first CARICOM national to lead the Organization since its founding over 70 years ago.

General Anderson was formally accredited as Jamaica’s Permanent Representative to the OAS on June 18.