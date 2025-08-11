Ambassador Anderson Celebrates Independence with Jamaicans in South Florida

South Florida pulsed with the unmistakable energy of Jamaica as members of the diaspora celebrated the island’s 63rd anniversary of Independence from August 2 to 3.

Ambassador to the United States (US), His Excellency Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson, joined in the festivities, marking his inaugural official visit to one of the largest Jamaican communities outside the island.

The weekend’s activities commenced on August 2 in Miramar, with the Ambassador attending the city’s annual ‘Ole Time Fair’, hosted by Mayor Wayne Messam. The event offered a vibrant display of Jamaican culture, heritage, and civic pride.

Activities were held under the leadership of Consul General in Miami, Oliver Mair, in collaboration with various diaspora organisations.

Addressing a crowd that reflected the city’s deeply rooted Caribbean identity, Ambassador Anderson noted that Miramar has become one of the most vibrant centres of Jamaican and Caribbean life in the US.

With more than 30 per cent of Miramar’s population claiming Jamaican heritage, the Ambassador highlighted the city as a model of diasporic success, describing it as “a blend of enterprise, pride, and unity”.

He emphasised the importance of channelling cultural pride into meaningful engagement.

“As Ambassador, I am deeply encouraged by the strength of the diaspora here, not only in numbers but in heart, in culture, and in your commitment to giving back to Jamaica,” he said.

“While you have made Miramar your place of residence, Jamaica remains your home no matter how long you’ve been away or how far you’ve gone,” he added.

The visit included a domino tournament in tribute to the late Gordon “Butch” Stewart, founder of Sandals Resorts, and was highlighted by Mayor Messam presenting the key to the city to reggae icon Freddie McGregor.

Saturday’s events concluded with a ‘Sweet and Dandy Dance Party’ hosted by the Jamaican Women of Florida, a fundraiser supporting charitable causes in both Jamaica and Florida.

On Sunday, Jamaicans gathered at a thanksgiving service held at the Cooper City Church of God.

The function drew more than 900 attendees attired in the black, green and gold of Jamaica, transforming the sanctuary into a tapestry of national pride.

The Ambassador, in his address to the congregation, said that the Independence theme, ‘Be Proud. Be Bold. In the Black, Green and Gold’, “calls upon us all, as Jamaicans, to have an unwavering belief that we can and should be active participants and not just bystanders in shaping our own destinies, the destinies of our communities and the destinies of our countries. It calls us to a mindset that our forefathers had as they moved Jamaica towards independence”.

The Ambassador used the platform to reiterate the key development priorities of the Government of Jamaica, including the modernisation of business processes, constitutional reform, national and citizen security, and transformation in education, noting the critical role of the diaspora in national progress.

The weekend concluded with the Jamaica Independence motorcade, led by Ambassador Anderson and Consul General Mair, which wound through streets lined with cheering supporters before arriving at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center.

There, Mayor Denise Grant hosted the “Solid as a Rock” concert, featuring Jamaican artists in a vibrant celebration of resilience and cultural pride.

During a flag-raising ceremony in Lauderhill, Commissioner Anderson spoke about the importance of the colours of the flag, noting that “Black is for the strength and creativity of our people, Green for the hope and fertility of our land, and Gold is for the natural beauty and enduring sunlight of our homeland”.

“It celebrates the resilience, creativity, and indomitable spirit of a people who continue to inspire the world,” he said.

“Let this Independence Day celebration be more than a moment of remembrance. Let it be a recommitment to service, to unity, and to national pride,” he added.