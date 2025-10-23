All Shelters Ready as Portland Braces for Melissa

The approximately 76 shelters in the parish of Portland are in a state of readiness as the parish braces for Tropical Storm Melissa, which is slowly approaching the island.

“We have prepositioned bedding and other items in communities. We have items in store, and we know that we will continue to be supported by the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) with important emergency items, and the municipal corporation also has its input,” said Parish Coordinator for Disaster Preparedness, Denise Lewis.

She was addressing an emergency meeting of the Parish Disaster Committee on Thursday (October 23), at the Emergency Operation Centre at the Portland Municipal Corporation in Port Antonio.

Mr. Lewis said that there are 350 to 400 shelter managers in the parish, “who are on alert and on standby to activate the shelters to ensure that they open and are well-manned”.

Regular training sessions and simulation exercises were held, ensuring the preparedness of relevant parties in the event of a disaster.

Today’s meeting brought together several government and non-governmental organisations, such as the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), National Works Agency (NWA), National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Jamaica Red Cross, Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), Food For the Poor, the Adventist Development and Relief Agency, and others.

“Based on the impending disaster… this meeting is to remind agencies to ensure that they are in a state of readiness to meet whatever challenges and whatever needs arise in ensuring that we respond well and that there is service delivery from the Parish Disaster Committee,” Ms. Lewis said.

In their reports, all agencies indicated that they are positioning themselves to provide support to Portlanders during the impending weather system and afterwards.

Pointing out that “preparedness is key”, the Disaster Preparedness Coordinator appealed to residents to have emergency bags packed so that they can move at a moment’s notice.

“Please take your emergency items to the shelters. Be prepared. Don’t forget your battery-powered radio, your lantern, your medication… wrap your important documents in plastic. Call the Municipal Corporation at (876) 715-6762, the Fire Brigade at (876) 993 2525, my cellphone at (876) 392-7276 for any help you need,” she urged.

Ms. Lewis further encouraged residents to report damage to the relevant authorities.

“In the event that there are impacts – damage to houses or roofs, report such damage to the Portland Municipal Corporation that has the mandate for disaster risk management and also to the Ministry of Labour and Social Security,” she advised.

“In doing so, everything will be streamlined to ensure that everyone receives assistance,” she pointed out.