All Roads Lead to Seville Heritage Park for Emancipation Vigil

Jamaica will head to the Seville Great House and Heritage Park in St. Ann’s Bay, St. Ann, on Thursday (July 31) for the annual Emancipation Vigil.

This year marks the 29th staging of the event, organised by the Jamaica National Heritage Trust (JNHT), which celebrates Jamaica’s rich cultural heritage by recognising the enduring contributions of African ancestors during and following the period of enslavement.

The celebrations begin at 8:00 p.m. on July 31 and continue until 6:00 a.m. on Emancipation Day on August 1.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, in highlighting the significance of the event during a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank, said it marks “the anniversary of our emancipation from slavery”.

“So, on July 31, everybody heads to the Seville Heritage Park where the four cultures meet – the Taino, the African, the Spanish and the English,” she said.

“We have talent from all over the island. We have performers, we have religious groups and popular artistes. There National Council on Reparations will have a booth with a display and storyboards that speak to the experience of ancestors when they were enslaved,” she said.

She noted that the celebrations, which will include music, dance, drumming, drama, food and fashion, go on all night into “Augus mawning”.

There will be a stage show with performances from Gem Myers, The Abyssinians, Duane Stephenson, Peter Metro, Major Mackerel, Admiral Bailey, George Nooks, Rhoda Isabella, Kukudoo, Unity Singers, Sista Patt, Lubert Levy, and others.

will also enjoy a cultural showcase featuring the Kaya Junkunnu Band, Charles Town Maroons, and the Akwaba Drummers.

Free chocolate tea will be provided for patrons throughout the night.

“The chocolate tea is a feature and persons are encouraged to bring your mugs. Sometimes, the mug with the most chips will win a prize. So, we want everyone to be there. In fact, people come from overseas just to be a part of this wonderful celebration,” Minister Grange said.

Admission to the Emancipation Jubilee is free; however, patrons must obtain a ticket to enter the venue.

Tickets are available at the JNHT office in downtown Kingston, and the Seville Heritage Park in St. Ann’s Bay.

Tickets will also be available at the gate.

The Seville Emancipation Jubilee celebrations will be streamed live on the social media pages of the Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Ministry, the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), and JNHT.