All Major Harbours, Ports Reopened

All major harbours and ports of entry have reopened and are facilitating the delivery of aid to communities impacted by Hurricane Melissa.

Kingston Harbour was the first to resume operations on October 29 followed by Montego Bay, Portland Bight, and Rocky Point on October 31; Rio Bueno and Discovery Bay on November 1; and Ocho Rios, Port Antonio, and Falmouth on November 3.

Giving an update at a press conference on Thursday (November 6) at Jamaica House, Minister of Energy, Transport and Telecommunications, Hon. Daryl Vaz, said the Port of Kingston has been integral to relief efforts.

“Kingston Wharves has provided 10,000 square feet of warehouse for the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) for humanitarian aid and freeport services for relief vessels and discounted handling for relief cargo to speed up deliveries in the west,” he informed.

Minister said that operations at two of the country’s international airports have also resumed.

At Sangster International Airport, there were 49 flights on November 5, including 22 passenger and 27 cargo flights. A total of 31 passenger and cargo flights were scheduled for November 6.

At Norman Manley International, 48 flights operated on November 5, including passenger, cargo, military and private flights, with 42 flights scheduled for November 6.

“No scheduled flights have been cancelled at either airport in recent times,” Minister Vaz said.

He informed that 22 helicopters are providing additional air support for aid assistance.

For aid being delivered via the road network, Minister Vaz said the toll remains open to accommodate ease of passage to western parishes.

He said that the measure is aimed at facilitating relief operations in Manchester, St. Elizabeth and Westmoreland.

“That is where a lot of the relief operations is taking place by road and, therefore, it is the position of the Government that we must facilitate that to be able to get quick access and speedy recovery,” he said, noting that reinstatement of the toll will be announced in due course.