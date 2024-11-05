All ITA Locations Remain Closed Today

The Island Traffic Authority (ITA) is advising the public that all its locations will remain closed today, November 5, due to weather conditions associated with Tropical Storm Rafael.

This means the usual services offered to the public at our Service Hubs and Corporate Office will not be accessible throughout the day.

Customers who require information may reach out via the ITA’s social media pages or via email at dita@mtw.gov.jm.

Road users are urged to exercise caution while traversing the roadways, avoid flood-prone areas and regularly check for updates before going on the road.