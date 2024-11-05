All Hospitals Open, Health Centres Closed

Persons who need to access healthcare services are advised that all public hospitals remain open, while services at health centres have been suspended for today (November 5).

According to Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie, the closure is due to the passage of a tropical storm.

She said patients with appointments should get in touch with their health centres later this week to reschedule.

“Persons with chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and asthma are reminded to have adequate supplies of medication, and if they have to evacuate their homes, they must ensure that they take their medications with them to their place of shelter,” the CMO added.

She emphasised that persons on medication should continue to take them, as prescribed by the doctor, while away from home, adding that all pregnant women who are “within one month of their delivery date should relocate to family or friends who are near a hospital or delivery centre.”

Persons with concerns can contact the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Health Emergency Operations Centre (HEOC) at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683).