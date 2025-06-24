All-Girls Showdown in Junior Minister of Tourism Competition

Jullisa Dujon of The Manning’s School has secured her spot in the second and final round of the Junior Minister of Tourism competition, after topping a field of 11 contestants at the Sandals Ochi Beach Resort, St. Ann, on June 20.

Montego Bay High School’s Kiara Bowman, and Hampton School’s Caleader Lewinson, also advanced, setting up an all-girls final showdown.

The competition, which aims to inspire young leaders in tourism and hospitality, will culminate in a final contest scheduled for mid-July 2025, at the same location, with the ultimate winner representing Jamaica at the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s Youth Congress in Barbados.

Young Jullisa, hailing from the Westmoreland-based high school, which has the distinction of winning the past three Junior Minister of Tourism titles, expressed her excitement about advancing.

“I came in a bit nervous, but now that the nerves have calmed, I’m ecstatic. I love meeting new people, and I’m eager to continue this journey,” she shared.

She also revealed her passion for tourism and her desire to be more involved in the sector, despite her future career interests lying in radiology.

Teacher, Shalia Lewis, praised her student’s achievement, describing her as a ready-made winner, highlighting her intelligence, sociability, and innovative spirit.

The competition, which aims to develop leadership skills among Jamaica’s youth, is coordinated by the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), in conjunction with Sandals. Some 45 students participated in the competition nationwide.

Director of Tourism, Donovan White, in praising all the contestants, said the competition has been growing from strength to strength, adding that it allows young minds to delve into critical industry themes and develop creative solutions for “our sector’s future”.

“Our tourism success depends on nurturing the innovative spirit of our youth, who will ultimately shape and strengthen the strategies that keep Jamaica competitive globally,” he added.

Sandals Ochi General Manager, Carol Bourke, said it was a pleasure for the organisation to host the event for the third consecutive year.

“Tourism is one of the cornerstones of our country’s development, and at Sandals Ochi we are proud to support initiatives that educate and inspire our youth. Hosting the Junior Minister competition and welcoming students from several schools was truly an honour,” she said.

Tourism Information Centre Manager at the Jamaica Tourist Board, Lucretia Green, expressed her satisfaction with the calibre of presentations delivered by students in round one of the competition.

“I am immensely proud of how well the students represented themselves and their schools today. There is a certain degree of bravery that is required for public speaking, and I commend each student for their courage,” she said.

Regional Public Relations Manager for Sandals Ochi Beach Resort, Lyndsay Isaacs, expressed enthusiasm about supporting the initiative again.

“Investing in young talent aligns perfectly with our commitment to Jamaica’s tourism future. Understanding tourism’s multifaceted nature – from hospitality to agriculture, transportation to entertainment – is crucial for our country’s continued success,” she said.