Alexandria Community Hospital Renovations 80 Per Cent Complete

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, on Friday (July 18) officially handed over and toured the newly renovated sections of the Alexandria Community Hospital in St. Ann.

The renovations, which were undertaken by the North East Regional Health Authority (NERHA) at a cost of $212 million, are now 80 per cent completed.

The upgrades were done as part of the Smart Health Initiative, which mandates regional health authorities to enhance at least two healthcare facilities to meet the minimum standards for resilience against natural disasters and energy efficiency.

The completed works included renovations to the maternity ward, health records department, waiting area, administrative block, ambulance bay, and trauma section, which will eventually support 24-hour operations.

Additional upgrades covered electrical systems, standby generators, lightning arresters, fencing, medical waste storage, linkway coverage, guttering and partial road and parking repairs.

In his remarks, Dr. Tufton said the facility is part of a broader commitment to restore public confidence in community hospitals and ensuring that residents have access to quality healthcare, as it is the “fundamental right for all Jamaicans.”

“After we are in full throttle, we are not going up until 10 p.m. again, but a 24-hour service, which the people are going to get here at Alexandria Hospital with more doctors and nurses present. We are doing this for the people,” he stated.

“So, we look forward to bigger things and better things at Alexandria Community Hospital. I want to thank the team for putting up with the challenges around expansion and renovation, the inconveniences that they have had. I want to thank them for their patience, their understanding,” he added.

The overall project at Alexandria Community Hospital is budgeted at $380 million and is designed to meet 15 key outcomes for improving the healthcare environment. So far, 12 of those outcomes have been successfully completed.

NERHA’s Regional Director, Fabia Lamm, informed that the outstanding components are renovation of the curative block, the maternal and child health block, and extensive road and external infrastructure improvements, which are estimated at $168 million.

She noted that NERHA remains committed to completing the remaining phases and delivering a first-class healthcare facility for the people of St. Ann.

“We want to extend our appreciation to the staff and patients here at the Alexandria Community Hospital who continue to exercise patience in accommodating the necessary disruptions that have enabled us to move the project forward successfully,” Ms. Lamm stated.