ALEX Portal Generates $100m for Farmers During First Four Months of 2025

The Agri-Linkages Exchange (ALEX) portal generated $100 million in earnings for farmers during the first four months of 2025.

The portal is expected to facilitate up to three million kilogrammes of produce this year valued at $450 million.

This was disclosed by Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, as he made his contribution to the 2025/2026 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (June 17).

Minister Bartlett noted, however, that these figures represent only a fraction of what can be achieved.

He referenced a study indicating that the market value of fresh fruits and vegetables exceeds $363 billion.

“So what the small farmers are doing is a mere drop in the bucket, so to speak. We now require the larger players to become involved,” Mr. Bartlett said.

To boost agricultural output, the Minister highlighted a directive from Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, encouraging long-term contracts between farmers and hotels.

This initiative aims to create investment opportunities in agriculture and increase yields.

Minister Bartlett stated that this initiative is “very much on the way”.

“Already, we have had commitment from our large hoteliers to be able to do this, providing, of course, we build the capacity to enable a certitude of flows at the time when required,” he said.

Mr. Bartlett suggested that once long-term contracts between farmers and hotels take effect, banks will follow suit, creating avenues for agricultural producers to invest further in the sector.

“When the banks… respond, then the farmers will be active out there and there will be that certitude of flow that is required,” the Tourism Minister stated.

ALEX is a platform that connects farmers directly with hotels and other food service providers.

The initiative is a joint effort between the Ministries of Tourism, and Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, led by the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) and the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA).