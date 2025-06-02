ALERT: Reduce Saharan Dust Exposure

With another wave of the Saharan Dust expected to affect the island starting on Monday, June 2, the Ministry of Health and Wellness is again reminding members of the public to reduce their exposure to the dust.

Excess exposure to the dust particles can have severe health effects, including increased risk of respiratory and related illness, such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder and respiratory infection and allergies.

Skin and eye irritation can also be experienced, in addition the dust can affect water quality.

Members of the public and especially persons who are already experiencing or who are prone to respiratory illnesses should exercise great care by observing the following precautions:

· Stay indoors as much as possible;

· Wear face masks; and

· Wear long sleeve clothing and protect eyes.

Members of the public should also:

· Wash their hands regularly and avoid touching their eyes;

· Ensure that water that is harvested is treated; and

·Cover water used for domestic purposes, including drinking and food preparation.