Airlines Remain Confident in Destination

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MBJ Airports Limited, operators of Sangster International Airport (SIA), Shane Munroe, says several new international air services scheduled to commence this year are a strong vote of confidence in Montego Bay and Jamaica’s tourism product.

Mr. Munroe said the additional routes demonstrate that airlines remain confident in Sangster International Airport (SIA) and the destination, despite the challenges posed by Hurricane Melissa.

Addressing the SIA Forum, held virtually on Wednesday (July 1), he noted that airlines carefully assess market conditions before committing aircraft and launching new services.

“Airlines certainly do not launch routes casually based on the demand, aircraft availability, costs, yields, market support, destination readiness, and the long-term potential. When a new service is announced to Montego Bay, it’s a statement of confidence. It tells us that despite the challenges of the past year, Jamaica remains attractive, Montego Bay remains strong, and Sangster International Airport certainly remains a gateway for airlines wanting to expand their network,” he outlined.

Among the new services is Wingo’s three times weekly service from Medellin, Colombia, which commenced on June 23.

Mr. Munroe said the route will strengthen Jamaica’s connectivity with South America, while supporting tourism, business and cultural exchange.

“It diversifies our source market, creates a stronger bridge between Jamaica and South America, and certainly supports business and cultural exchange. Also, it positions Montego Bay to benefit from the growing outbound travel from Colombia,” Mr. Munroe outlined.

He further advised that LIAT Air will introduce service between Guadeloupe and Montego Bay later this month, strengthening regional air connectivity.

Meanwhile, Breeze Airways is expected to begin twice-weekly flights from Tampa during the winter tourist season, while Porter Airlines will launch new services from Toronto, Hamilton and Ottawa in Canada, beginning in late November.

Mr. Munroe further noted that the expansion of services from Canada is particularly significant.

“Canada has long been one of Jamaica’s most loyal markets, and while Canadian traffic has faced some softness in recent times, and certainly the impact of Hurricane Melissa, Porter joining the Canadian travel service to Montego Bay from this destination certainly speaks to confidence in the destination and will be critical in driving capacity recovery to Jamaica,” he said.

The CEO maintained that the continued expansion of air service will play an important role in restoring passenger capacity and supporting Jamaica’s tourism recovery.