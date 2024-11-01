Air Canada to Increase Flights into Jamaica for Winter Tourist Season

Air Canada will be making 14 weekly flights into the island for the upcoming 2024/25 winter tourist season.

“We will be flying three times per week from Montreal to Montego Bay; seven times a week from Toronto to Montego Bay, and also four times a week from Toronto to Kingston,” said Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer for Air Canada Vacations, Hugo Coulombe.

He was addressing the 28th annual Canadian Travel Golf Tournament Dinner, held recently at the Sandals Ocho Rios Beach Resort in St. Ann.

Mr. Coulombe said Canada is Jamaica’s second biggest source market, behind the United States, noting that the island has always been a preferred destination for visitors from the North American country.

“Air Canada Vacations has been in business in Jamaica for more than 40 years… and this is without counting the 75 years that Air Canada has been flying to Jamaica,” he pointed out.

Mr. Coulombe said the winter tourist season, which begins on December 15 and runs until April 2025, will be boosted by more direct flights coming into Jamaica from Canada.

He advised that challenges associated with airlift have been largely addressed by the airline.

“We continue to work with all our partners, as is evident with the continued support for this prestigious golf tournament which has been going on now for 28 years and continues to grow,” Mr. Coulombe said.

For his part, Executive Vice President for Global Sales and Industry Relations at Unique Vacations, Gary Sadler, said the now well established and internationally recognised tournament brings together overseas participants for a weekend of golf and an up close and personal view of the Jamaican tourism offerings.

He described the event as a good example of how a marriage between sports and tourism can work, and strengthen bonds for the benefit of various stakeholders.

Mr. Sadler pointed out that the goal is not just to sell a vacation, but also an experience, one that includes not only exceptional golfing but the warmth and hospitality of the Jamaican people.

“Share your stories, your experiences. Tell your clients about the incredible courses, the breathtaking views and the unforgettable moments you’ve had here,” he urged the travel advisors.

Business Development Manager at Unique Vacations, Winston Chang, said the golf tournament also highlights the significant role travel agents play in shaping consumer perceptions.

He noted that with the rise of online booking platforms, personal recommendations and firsthand experiences have become invaluable.

“Agents equipped with knowledge and genuine enthusiasm for a destination can significantly influence their clients’ travel choices,” Mr. Chang pointed out.