AI Can Assist Country to Achieve National Development Goals – PIOJ Head

Director General, Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), Dr. Wayne Henry, has asserted that artificial intelligence (AI) can significantly assist Jamaica in achieving its national development goals outlined in Vision 2030.

“By leveraging AI, the country can address critical challenges and accelerate progress across various sectors as well as boost its global competitiveness, given the AI-driven transformation of the global market,” Dr. Henry said.

He was speaking at the PIOJ’s Labour Market Forum, held at AC Hotel by Marriott in Kingston, on Wednesday (September 24), under the theme ‘AI and US: Navigating the New Human-Machine Partnership’.

The Director General reasoned that while AI presents unprecedented possibilities, there are risks and dangers that must be considered.

He shared that AI offers immense opportunities to boost productivity, unlock entrepreneurial potential and create new and higher value jobs in the Jamaican labour market.

“AI can be beneficial to all sectors across the economy. For instance, AI can help farmers to predict weather patterns and manage crops using private data. While in tourism, it could improve customer service through AI-powered chatbots,” Dr. Henry explained.

On the flipside, he noted that one of the significant concerns is the displacement of jobs, especially in sectors which have been exposed to AI-driven automation, such as the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector.

Dr. Henry pointed out that AI is most likely to adversely impact jobs which are routine and repetitive in nature, primarily data entry and customer service roles.

“At the same time, it is crucial that we address the ethical implications of AI in the labour market and the wider society. Issues such as bias in AI algorithm, data privacy and the potential for increased inequality must be carefully managed. It is critical that we ensure that our labour force is equipped to reap all the benefits in this new age of AI,” he said.

To this end, Dr. Henry said Jamaica’s educational training system needs to adapt to ensure that the workforce meets the demand for skills, such as creativity, critical thinking and emotional intelligence.

“As AI continues to develop and improve, its full long-term impact on the labour market remains difficult to predict. This dynamic landscape underscores the critical importance of lifelong learning and adaptability for the work force,” he continued.