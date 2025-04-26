‘AGROFEST 2025’ To Highlight Farmers’ Contribution To National Development

The 29th staging of the Jamaica Agricultural Society’s (JAS) Agrofest promises to highlight and celebrate the innovation and invaluable contribution of farmers to national development.

The event, which involves partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) and the Jamaica 4-H Clubs, will take place on Saturday, May 31 at the Ministry’s Hope Gardens complex in Kingston.

Speaking at the launch on Friday (April 25), Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Franklin Witter, emphasised the significance of Agrofest in providing an avenue for farmers to display the result of their hard work.

“For many years, this show has provided our farmers with the opportunity to display the fruits of their labour and highlight their invaluable contribution to the development of this nation and specifically, to the development of agriculture in Jamaica,” he said.

Mr. Witter commended the Kingston and St. Andrew Association of Branch Societies (ABS) of the JAS and all other partners and stakeholders that make Agrofest possible each year.

He noted that although it is one of the smallest agricultural shows in Jamaica, pulling approximately 1500 patrons, the event continues to grow and showcase the best of agriculture in the Corporate Area.

President of the Kingston and St. Andrew ABS, Lawrence Madden, who provided an overview of Agrofest 2025, said it will feature various family-friendly activities.

These include agricultural, industrial and JAS branch displays, talented farmers concert, farm-queen competition, domino tournament, flower show, educational booths and demonstrations, and a farmers’ market.

In keeping with the theme: ‘Grow What You Eat… Eat What You Grow’, Agrofest will also honour farmers and their crucial role in feeding the nation.

There will be a special food court displaying value-added products, such as sweet potato and cornmeal puddings and dukunnu.

“Agrofest continues to be a symbol of national pride and progress, honouring tradition but sticking close to what is essential [while] embracing innovation and cultivating a stronger future for Jamaican agriculture,” Mr. Lawrence said.

“This event stands as a celebration and recognition of the critical role our farmers play in national development while also inspiring the next generation to get involved in agriculture, in value-added, in the fishing industry and all the other industries and every area that makes up agriculture,” he added.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of JAS, Derron Grant, joined in saluting the farmers, while highlighting the timeliness of the Agrofest launch during Farmers’ Month, which is being observed under the theme: ‘Celebrating our Food Heroes’.

“I want to say to the farmers out there with their beautiful produce, ‘thank you’,” he said, recognising the farmers participating in the monthly farmers market at the Hope Gardens complex.

He pledged the JAS’ full support for Agrofest 2025.