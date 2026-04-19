Agritourism Model Key to Retaining Tourism Earnings – Minister Green

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, says Jamaica’s agritourism model is critical to increasing local retention of tourism earnings while delivering more authentic visitor experiences.

He emphasised that community-driven agritourism, as exemplified in Treasure Beach, is yielding some of the strongest returns for the country.

“The agritourism model… is the model that really yields the most for the country. It’s the model that retains the most in terms of the spend, it’s a model that sees the highest return visitor rate,” Mr. Green stated.

The Minister was participating in a panel discussion during the JMMB Thought Leadership Breakfast, hosted by the JMMB Group at Jakes Hotel in St. Elizabeth on Thursday (April 16).

Mr. Green informed that the Government is deliberately strengthening the link between agriculture and tourism to maximise economic impact across rural communities.

He noted that Treasure Beach remains a leading example of how the model works effectively.

“Treasure Beach has shown that the agritourism model, a model that’s based on community, that’s based on planning, people and profitability… is the model that really yields the most for the country,” he reiterated.

The Minister pointed out that the success of the model lies in the integration of local farmers into tourism supply chains, ensuring that benefits are widely shared.

“Tourism operators are directly aligned to community… their sourcing practices for agriculture is directly linked to farmers… they’re literally linking you to the farmer by what they provide,” he said.

Mr. Green added that the approach enhances both economic returns and the visitor experience, positioning Jamaica as a destination that offers meaningful, locally rooted interactions.

The Government, he said, is continuing to promote this integrated framework as part of its broader strategy to strengthen resilience and sustainability within the tourism and agricultural sectors.

This event was part of JMMB’s initiative to engage with local business leaders in various regions across the island.