Agriculture Records 13.7 Per Cent Growth in Second Quarter of 2025

Jamaica’s agriculture sector recorded second quarter 2025 calendar year growth in production of 13.7 per cent, according to Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green.

He made the disclosure while championing the sector’s resilience in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, which severely impacted the southern region of the island.

“Normally, after an event like Hurricane Beryl, you would expect us to take two years or so for us to return to our [normal] production levels. But… we are already seeing great growth in our agricultural sector… this is a more resilient agricultural sector,” Minister Green stated.

He was speaking during the recent commissioning ceremony for a 130,000-gallon sectional water tank at the National Irrigation Commission Limited’s (NIC) New Forest office in Manchester.

Highlighting improved water access across the agricultural sector, Mr. Green noted that the Ministry provided pond liners to more than 32 farmers in Manchester last year.

This intervention enabled the storage of over 450,000 gallons of water, bolstering crop production during drought conditions and enhancing long-term climate resilience.

Mr. Green also disclosed that farmers in southern Manchester and St. Elizabeth are poised to receive additional support, as the Ministry enters the final phase of the Essex Valley Agricultural Development Project.

“We are now on the final tranche of our Essex Valley system. We’ve already dug five new wells that are going to be commissioned early 2026. In fact, right now, we are waiting on the pumps to come in,” he informed.

The Minister further noted that, as part of the project, 30 kilometres of roadwork have been completed, directly benefitting residents and farmers in South St. Elizabeth and South Manchester.

In addition to roads and irrigation, Minister Green stated that a modern cold storage and agro-processing facility is underway in Downs, New Forest in Manchester. It is expected to serve farmers in South Manchester and St. Elizabeth.

Mr. Green also announced that a modern cold storage and agro-processing facility is under development in Downs, New Forest, Manchester. It is expected to serve farmers in South Manchester and St. Elizabeth.

“In fact, the cold storage that we’re putting in now will be able to hold 22 containers of food in storage. Imagine how much we can produce and store and how our farmers will be able to reap real rewards,” he said.

Minister Floyd Green urged farmers to continue partnering with the Government to sustain and accelerate the growth being experienced in the agriculture sector.