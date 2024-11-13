Agriculture Ministry To Undertake Pilot Using Concrete On Farm Roads

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining is to undertake a pilot using concrete, under the farm road rehabilitation programme.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Floyd Green, made the disclosure during Tuesday’s (November 12) sitting of the House of Representatives.

Mr. Green informed that the Ministry’s technical team is in discussions with the local cement manufacturing company about solutions that can be incorporated into the programme.

“So we would have looked at two options, not just straight concrete roads; but our major concrete provider has a solution that they have implemented in other parts of the Americas,” he said.

“We have already identified three roads in different climatic conditions across the country. We plan to do that before the end of the financial year, so that we can see what the stretch is, what is the value and how do they stand up to the elements,” the Minister added.

Mr. Green further stated that, “once we come up with a solution that is durable and cost effective, then we will embark on that solution.”